Notorious Fugitive Nabbed at Delhi Airport

A notorious fugitive from Jharkhand, Nishar Hasan, was captured at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to authorities on Tuesday.

Nishar, also known as Nishar Hussain or Nishu, faced charges in multiple murder cases. His absence abroad triggered a Union Home Ministry lookout notice, leading to his triumphant capture by Jamshedpur police with airport cooperation.

Suspect in pivotal murder cases and various criminal incidents during his run, Nishar's capture ends a tumultuous chapter. Under multiple charges, he now awaits judicial process in Jamshedpur, a promising stride toward resolution, stated Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey.

(With inputs from agencies.)