Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Demolition Drive
A demolition drive in Delhi's Wazirpur area, backed by heavy police presence, has sparked political controversy. AAP's Delhi unit chief criticized the BJP government for demolishing homes without providing alternatives, questioning the disparity between promises and actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
A controversial demolition drive is taking place in Delhi's Wazirpur area, with significant police deployment ensuring order amid protests and political outcry.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi unit leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, openly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government for its actions.
Bharadwaj questioned the BJP's prior commitments to provide housing for all, as residents watched their homes being razed with no alternatives being offered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- demolition
- police
- controversy
- AAP
- BJP
- Wazirpur
- housing
- government
- protests
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP Slams BJP for 'Secretive' School Fee Regulation Bill Tactics
ABVP Activists Clash with BJP Over Tricolour Respect in Rajouri
Delhi DDA Faces Off Against AAP in Controversial Slum Demolition
Rane Family Controversy: BJP's Leadership Under Scrutiny
JMM Criticizes 11 Years of BJP Governance: A Call for Justice in Jharkhand