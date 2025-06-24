Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Demolition Drive

A controversial demolition drive is taking place in Delhi's Wazirpur area, with significant police deployment ensuring order amid protests and political outcry.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi unit leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, openly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government for its actions.

Bharadwaj questioned the BJP's prior commitments to provide housing for all, as residents watched their homes being razed with no alternatives being offered.

(With inputs from agencies.)