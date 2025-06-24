Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Demolition Drive

A demolition drive in Delhi's Wazirpur area, backed by heavy police presence, has sparked political controversy. AAP's Delhi unit chief criticized the BJP government for demolishing homes without providing alternatives, questioning the disparity between promises and actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:18 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Demolition Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial demolition drive is taking place in Delhi's Wazirpur area, with significant police deployment ensuring order amid protests and political outcry.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi unit leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, openly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government for its actions.

Bharadwaj questioned the BJP's prior commitments to provide housing for all, as residents watched their homes being razed with no alternatives being offered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025