Ceasefire in Peril: Israel and Iran at Odds, Tensions Escalate

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran deteriorated as Israel accused Iran of violating the agreement with missiles fired across its territory. Both nations had earlier agreed to pause their 12-day conflict. Despite efforts by various leaders, tensions skyrocketed as military actions resumed on both sides.

Updated: 24-06-2025 15:36 IST
Ceasefire in Peril: Israel and Iran at Odds, Tensions Escalate
A tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran collapsed as Israel accused Iran of violating the agreement by launching missiles into Israeli airspace. This escalation occurred hours after both nations agreed to pause their ongoing 12-day conflict.

Despite military operations resuming, regional leaders like those from Saudi Arabia and Egypt initially welcomed the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump. However, the accord's fragility was exposed as missiles were reportedly intercepted by Israeli defense systems.

The renewed hostilities caused significant damage to densely populated areas, resulting in casualties and putting additional strain on diplomatic relations in the volatile region. Israel's Defense Minister instructed military forces to resume airstrikes, heightening concerns of prolonged conflict.

