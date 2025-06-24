Tragedy Strikes Dnipropetrovsk: Missile Attack Claims Lives

A Russian missile assault targeted Ukraine's central-east Dnipropetrovsk region, causing significant casualties. At least three people have been reported dead and 23 others injured, according to the regional governor's statement.

In Dnipro, the region's capital, one individual lost their life during the attack, and the injured include two children, further amplifying the tragedy.

The incident was disclosed via the Telegram messaging platform, highlighting the ongoing conflict's relentless toll on civilian life in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)