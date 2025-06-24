Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Dnipropetrovsk: Missile Attack Claims Lives

A missile attack by Russia on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in at least three deaths and 23 injuries, as reported by the regional governor. In the capital, Dnipro, one fatality and injuries to two children were confirmed. Details were shared on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian missile assault targeted Ukraine's central-east Dnipropetrovsk region, causing significant casualties. At least three people have been reported dead and 23 others injured, according to the regional governor's statement.

In Dnipro, the region's capital, one individual lost their life during the attack, and the injured include two children, further amplifying the tragedy.

The incident was disclosed via the Telegram messaging platform, highlighting the ongoing conflict's relentless toll on civilian life in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

