South Korea's Judicial Storm: Yoon's Arrest Warrant

South Korea's special prosecutor seeks an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law attempt, intensifying the legal scrutiny on the ousted leader. Yoon faces charges of insurrection and obstruction amid political turmoil and investigations led by over 200 prosecutors and investigators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's legal battle intensifies as the special prosecutor requests a new arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This marks a significant escalation in the investigation against Yoon, who attempted to impose martial law, a move that shocked the democratic nation.

Amid political tension, a snap election was held following Yoon's ousting. Currently facing multiple charges, including insurrection, Yoon has been accused of obstructing justice by refusing to comply with investigation procedures.

The special prosecutor's team, appointed by President Lee Jae-myung, continues its extensive probe into Yoon's actions, involving over 200 investigators. Yoon, who claims his actions were to protect democracy, awaits legal proceedings that could lead to severe penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

