Remembering the Resilience: RSS During India's Emergency Era

The Emergency period in India from 1975-1977 was marked by the arrest and torture of thousands of RSS volunteers. Led by Indira Gandhi, the government severely repressed democratic actions. However, the unwavering movment by the RSS and other groups ultimately led to the restoration of democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:47 IST
In 1975, India's political landscape dramatically shifted due to the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Thousands of RSS members, among other political opponents, faced severe crackdowns including arrests and torture.

RSS official Sunil Ambekar recalls that over 100 members lost their lives and countless others were detained in an attempt by the government to quell dissidence.

The period, marked by censorship and loss of rights, ended with restored democracy in 1977, a testament to collective resilience, most notably demonstrated by widespread Satyagraha led by the RSS and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

