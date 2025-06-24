NSA Doval Demands Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism at SCO Meet

At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, called for concerted efforts to combat cross-border terrorism. His strong words were directed towards the necessity of holding perpetrators accountable, a clear message targeting Pakistan-supported terror activities.

Addressing the conclave of top security officials, Doval highlighted India's concerns over persistent threats from internationally recognized terror groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al Qaeda, and ISIS. Following the Pahalgam attack, India initiated Operation Sindoor aimed at dismantling terror infrastructures, kept 'measured and non-escalatory' as per Doval's description.

Stressing the importance of consistency in the global fight against terrorism, the NSA called upon SCO members to counter terrorist acts, including cross-border incidents. He advocated for 'joint information operations' as a method to tackle terrorism, separatism, and extremism, emphasizing cooperation in the battle against these global threats.

