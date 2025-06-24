NSA Doval Demands Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism at SCO Meet
NSA Ajit Doval urged the SCO to take stringent actions against cross-border terrorism, specifically calling for accountability against Pakistan-backed terror activities. Addressing top security officials, he emphasized dismantling terror infrastructures and enforcing decisive actions against UN-proscribed groups like LeT and JeM while launching Operation Sindoor post the Pahalgam attack.
At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, called for concerted efforts to combat cross-border terrorism. His strong words were directed towards the necessity of holding perpetrators accountable, a clear message targeting Pakistan-supported terror activities.
Addressing the conclave of top security officials, Doval highlighted India's concerns over persistent threats from internationally recognized terror groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al Qaeda, and ISIS. Following the Pahalgam attack, India initiated Operation Sindoor aimed at dismantling terror infrastructures, kept 'measured and non-escalatory' as per Doval's description.
Stressing the importance of consistency in the global fight against terrorism, the NSA called upon SCO members to counter terrorist acts, including cross-border incidents. He advocated for 'joint information operations' as a method to tackle terrorism, separatism, and extremism, emphasizing cooperation in the battle against these global threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
