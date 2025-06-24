Left Menu

Trump Ensures Ceasefire: Planes Wave Goodbye to Conflict

In a statement on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel will not attack Iran. He emphasized that all military planes would turn around, highlighting a ceasefire agreement. Trump reassured that the situation is under control, emphasizing no harm will come as tensions ease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:06 IST
Trump Ensures Ceasefire: Planes Wave Goodbye to Conflict
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly announced that Israel will not be launching an attack on Iran. The statement was made on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, where he stressed that all military aircraft are ordered to return to their bases.

Trump emphasized the activation of a ceasefire, bringing a temporary halt to escalating tensions in the region. The decision is expected to prevent any immediate conflict and maintain peace, assuring that the situation is monitored closely by U.S. authorities.

The message, which included a notably upbeat tone about a 'Plane Wave' to Iran, underscores efforts to de-escalate potential hostilities. Trump's reassurance comes as a relief to many, emphasizing a diplomatic victory in avoiding armed conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025