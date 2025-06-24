Trump Ensures Ceasefire: Planes Wave Goodbye to Conflict

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly announced that Israel will not be launching an attack on Iran. The statement was made on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, where he stressed that all military aircraft are ordered to return to their bases.

Trump emphasized the activation of a ceasefire, bringing a temporary halt to escalating tensions in the region. The decision is expected to prevent any immediate conflict and maintain peace, assuring that the situation is monitored closely by U.S. authorities.

The message, which included a notably upbeat tone about a 'Plane Wave' to Iran, underscores efforts to de-escalate potential hostilities. Trump's reassurance comes as a relief to many, emphasizing a diplomatic victory in avoiding armed conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)