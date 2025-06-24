Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Revamps Home Guards with New Recruitment

The Himachal Pradesh government will recruit 700 home guards after ten years to address manpower shortages in its Home Guards and Civil Defence Department. The recruitment aims to enhance the department's capabilities for civil protection, supported by a budget allocation of Rs 24 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh Revamps Home Guards with New Recruitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced the recruitment of 700 new home guards after a decade-long hiatus to address personnel shortages, a government spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

Approved in the Cabinet meeting on May 31, the recruitment is anticipated to create job opportunities for local youth, filling a critical gap that has hindered the department's operational efficiency.

Currently, the state has about 8,000 home guards, yet struggles with understaffing, affecting its ability to fulfill various deployment requests. The new recruits, funded by a Rs 24 crore budget, are expected to bolster civil protection and community safety capabilities across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025