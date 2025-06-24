Himachal Pradesh Revamps Home Guards with New Recruitment
The Himachal Pradesh government will recruit 700 home guards after ten years to address manpower shortages in its Home Guards and Civil Defence Department. The recruitment aims to enhance the department's capabilities for civil protection, supported by a budget allocation of Rs 24 crore.
The Himachal Pradesh government has announced the recruitment of 700 new home guards after a decade-long hiatus to address personnel shortages, a government spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
Approved in the Cabinet meeting on May 31, the recruitment is anticipated to create job opportunities for local youth, filling a critical gap that has hindered the department's operational efficiency.
Currently, the state has about 8,000 home guards, yet struggles with understaffing, affecting its ability to fulfill various deployment requests. The new recruits, funded by a Rs 24 crore budget, are expected to bolster civil protection and community safety capabilities across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
