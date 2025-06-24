Tesla Under Fire: French Investigators Demand Halt to Deceptive Practices

French authorities have issued a stern warning to Tesla, demanding an immediate cessation of deceptive business practices or risking hefty financial penalties. The Finance Ministry's Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control office accused Tesla of misleading consumers about autonomous vehicle features and criticized their handling of sales contracts and refunds.

According to the investigators, Tesla must rectify these issues within four months or face a daily fine of 50,000 euros. Tesla has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Tesla's challenges in Europe are exacerbated by declining sales, attributed in part to CEO Elon Musk's political interventions, including support for controversial figures like Donald Trump and affiliations with Germany's far-right AfD party. A group of French Tesla owners recently filed a lawsuit, claiming their vehicles had become symbols of far-right politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)