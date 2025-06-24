Left Menu

Tesla Under Fire: French Investigators Demand Halt to Deceptive Practices

French investigators have ordered Tesla to cease allegedly deceptive business practices or face substantial fines. The charges include misleading claims about autonomous driving capabilities, undated sales contracts, and untimely refunds. Tesla has four months to comply. The company's European struggles are compounded by CEO Elon Musk's controversial political activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities have issued a stern warning to Tesla, demanding an immediate cessation of deceptive business practices or risking hefty financial penalties. The Finance Ministry's Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control office accused Tesla of misleading consumers about autonomous vehicle features and criticized their handling of sales contracts and refunds.

According to the investigators, Tesla must rectify these issues within four months or face a daily fine of 50,000 euros. Tesla has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Tesla's challenges in Europe are exacerbated by declining sales, attributed in part to CEO Elon Musk's political interventions, including support for controversial figures like Donald Trump and affiliations with Germany's far-right AfD party. A group of French Tesla owners recently filed a lawsuit, claiming their vehicles had become symbols of far-right politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

