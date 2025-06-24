Jammu and Kashmir High Court Orders Return of Deported Woman

In a significant order underscoring the primacy of human rights, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has instructed the Union Home Ministry to arrange the return of a woman deported to Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack.

The case involves a petition filed by a daughter seeking the return of her mother, Rakshanda Rashid, a Pakistani national married for nearly 40 years and residing in India under a Long-Term Visa.

Justice Rahul Bharti emphasized the woman's precarious health situation in Pakistan, directing swift action by the Ministry to ensure family reunion within 10 days, amid uncertainty over the ministry's potential appeal against the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)