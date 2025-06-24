Gujarat High Court Seeks State's Response on Asaram Bapu's Bail Extension

The Gujarat High Court has called for a response from the state government concerning a petition by Asaram Bapu, a self-styled godman, seeking an extension of his temporary bail.

Asaram, 86, is currently on bail due to medical issues, following a life sentence for a 2013 rape case. The division bench of Justices Ilesh Vora and Sandeep Bhatt has asked the government to reply by June 27.

Initially, Asaram was granted a three-month temporary bail in March after a split decision by the high court was resolved by a third judge. His conviction includes a life sentence from another 2013 case in Rajasthan and a 2023 conviction for crimes at a Motera ashram.

