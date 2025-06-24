Gujarat High Court Seeks State's Response on Asaram Bapu's Bail Extension
The Gujarat High Court has requested the state government to respond to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu's petition for extending his temporary medical bail. Asaram, sentenced to life for rape, was granted temporary bail by the high court after a split verdict in March.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat High Court has called for a response from the state government concerning a petition by Asaram Bapu, a self-styled godman, seeking an extension of his temporary bail.
Asaram, 86, is currently on bail due to medical issues, following a life sentence for a 2013 rape case. The division bench of Justices Ilesh Vora and Sandeep Bhatt has asked the government to reply by June 27.
Initially, Asaram was granted a three-month temporary bail in March after a split decision by the high court was resolved by a third judge. His conviction includes a life sentence from another 2013 case in Rajasthan and a 2023 conviction for crimes at a Motera ashram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Life Sentences for Bomb Suppliers in Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder
Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentences in Chhattisgarh Kidnapping Case
Justice Served in Muzaffarnagar: Life Sentence for Duo in Minor's Gang Rape Case
Supreme Court to Decide on Consecutive Life Sentences for Double Murder
Life Sentence for Ph.D. Student Who Preyed on Over 10 Women