Gujarat High Court Seeks State's Response on Asaram Bapu's Bail Extension

The Gujarat High Court has requested the state government to respond to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu's petition for extending his temporary medical bail. Asaram, sentenced to life for rape, was granted temporary bail by the high court after a split verdict in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:20 IST
Gujarat High Court Seeks State's Response on Asaram Bapu's Bail Extension
The Gujarat High Court has called for a response from the state government concerning a petition by Asaram Bapu, a self-styled godman, seeking an extension of his temporary bail.

Asaram, 86, is currently on bail due to medical issues, following a life sentence for a 2013 rape case. The division bench of Justices Ilesh Vora and Sandeep Bhatt has asked the government to reply by June 27.

Initially, Asaram was granted a three-month temporary bail in March after a split decision by the high court was resolved by a third judge. His conviction includes a life sentence from another 2013 case in Rajasthan and a 2023 conviction for crimes at a Motera ashram.

