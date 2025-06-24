Chandigarh's Shift to Transparent Mayoral Elections: Show of Hands

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its mayoral elections from a secret ballot to a show of hands. This decision, finalized on Tuesday, was approved by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. It comes in the wake of controversy surrounding previous elections.

Officials assert that the amendment will bring much-needed transparency to the electoral process, making it more accountable and clear. Punjab Governor Kataria expressed optimism, noting that the change aims to strengthen trust in the city's governance while improving its functionality.

The move was initiated after a controversial incident during the 2024 mayoral polls, where ballot papers were invalidated, leading to disputes resolved by the Supreme Court. The amendment, rooted in the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, is welcomed by local political leaders, including Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky.

(With inputs from agencies.)