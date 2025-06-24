Rajasthan's Antyodaya Campaign: A Step Towards Inclusivity

In a significant move towards inclusive development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma kicked off the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada in Jaipur's Bichoon village. This strategic campaign aims to ensure the effective delivery of welfare schemes and address the longstanding grievances of disadvantaged citizens.

Speaking fervently at the event in Dudu tehsil, Sharma emphasized the core ideology of Antyodaya, stating that true national progress can only occur when villages, farmers, and laborers are empowered. He reiterated the state government's commitment to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's vision of reaching the most marginalized sections of society.

Sharma also highlighted the transformative landscape under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014, marking a shift from resolution to realization across sectors. The fortnight-long outreach campaign seeks to resolve service delivery issues and facilitate access to government benefits for lasting change.

(With inputs from agencies.)