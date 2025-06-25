Conflict Escalates: Attack on UN Peacekeepers in Central African Republic

A United Nations peacekeeper from Zambia was tragically killed during an attack by armed men in Central African Republic, announced the UN on Tuesday. The Security Council raised alarms about the rising frequency of assaults on peacekeepers in the region.

The deadly incident occurred last Friday when suspected Sudanese armed groups launched an attack on a UN peacekeeping patrol near the northern border, in the village of Am-Sissia 1. The fallen peacekeeper was identified as 33-year-old Stephen Muloke Sachachoma, serving with MINUSCA, the UN peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic.

This attack is the third of its kind this year, reflecting the ongoing struggle for control in conflict-ridden areas. Despite a 2019 peace agreement, the Central African Republic remains fraught with tension, underscoring the Security Council's concerns.

