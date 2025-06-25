Left Menu

Controversial U.S. Aid: $30M Approved for Gaza amid Tensions

The United States has approved a $30 million grant to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation despite concerns from officials about violence near aid sites. This marks the first financial backing from the U.S. government for the organization, which uses private firms to transport aid into Gaza.

Updated: 25-06-2025 01:10 IST
The United States has taken a controversial step by awarding $30 million to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a group providing aid in war-ravaged Gaza. This decision has sparked concerns among some U.S. officials regarding the operation's oversight and rising violence near aid distribution locations.

This financial backing, the first of its kind from the U.S. government, involves the use of private military and logistics contractors to deliver aid to the Palestinian territory. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has already disbursed $7 million as part of the grant, authorized under a White House directive.

Despite opposition, which cites the GHF's lack of transparency and its reliance on private firms, the U.S. government may consider additional monthly grants. The exemption of the GHF from a standard USAID audit has raised questions about accountability, especially with ongoing violence at distribution sites.

