Iran's Revolutionary Guards Deny Reports of Drone Attack in Tabriz
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have refuted previous claims of a drone attack in Tabriz. Earlier, Iranian media indicated air defenses were active in response to a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran, but no such attack occurred, say the Guards.
Reports of a drone attack in Tabriz, northwestern Iran, have been officially denied by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. This comes after initial statements from Iranian media earlier on Tuesday.
The Iranian news outlets had reported that the air defense systems were activated in response to the potential threat.
The backdrop of these reports is the tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran, a situation that has previously led to heightened alertness and defensive readiness in the region.
