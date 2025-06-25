Iran's Revolutionary Guards Deny Reports of Drone Attack in Tabriz

Reports of a drone attack in Tabriz, northwestern Iran, have been officially denied by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. This comes after initial statements from Iranian media earlier on Tuesday.

The Iranian news outlets had reported that the air defense systems were activated in response to the potential threat.

The backdrop of these reports is the tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran, a situation that has previously led to heightened alertness and defensive readiness in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)