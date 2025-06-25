Tensions Rise Between China and Taiwan Over Historical Claims and Independence

Escalating tensions between China and Taiwan have reached a new peak as both countries clash over their historical narratives and Taiwan's political identity. China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory, exerting increased military and political pressure over the past five years.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has openly challenged Beijing, declaring Taiwan an independent nation. His speeches have sparked alarm in Beijing, with Chinese officials accusing Taiwan's government of pursuing dangerous aspirations for independence.

Amidst these rising tensions, the historical context remains a point of contention. China cites the 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1945 Potsdam Declaration as evidence of its claim over Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taiwan's defense minister insists that the Republic of China, not the People's Republic of China, led the war effort against Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)