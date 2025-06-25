UK Expands Nuclear Arsenal with F-35 Jet Acquisition

The United Kingdom will strengthen its nuclear arsenal by purchasing 12 American-made F-35 fighter jets, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced at a NATO summit in the Netherlands. This marks a significant shift in the UK's nuclear posture, as it will join NATO's airborne nuclear mission.

The announcement was praised by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte as a robust contribution from the UK. Starmer also revealed plans to support Ukraine with 350 air defense missiles, funded by assets seized from Russia.

The UK government is committed to increasing its defense budget to 5% of GDP by 2035, demonstrating a clear dedication to enhancing national and ally security measures amidst evolving global threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)