UK Expands Nuclear Arsenal with F-35 Jet Acquisition

The United Kingdom will acquire 12 US-made F-35 fighter jets as part of a major expansion of its nuclear deterrent. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced this at a NATO summit, highlighting the UK's commitment to NATO's nuclear mission and an increase in defense spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom will strengthen its nuclear arsenal by purchasing 12 American-made F-35 fighter jets, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced at a NATO summit in the Netherlands. This marks a significant shift in the UK's nuclear posture, as it will join NATO's airborne nuclear mission.

The announcement was praised by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte as a robust contribution from the UK. Starmer also revealed plans to support Ukraine with 350 air defense missiles, funded by assets seized from Russia.

The UK government is committed to increasing its defense budget to 5% of GDP by 2035, demonstrating a clear dedication to enhancing national and ally security measures amidst evolving global threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

