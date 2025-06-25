In a pointed statement, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, accused the European Union of posing a 'direct threat' to Russian interests, especially in light of Ukraine's potential membership in the bloc.

Medvedev emphasized that the EU has evolved into a genuine adversary for Moscow. However, he noted that ongoing cooperation between Moscow and individual EU member states remains crucial despite the broader geopolitical tensions.

This stance underscores the complex dynamics at play between Russia and the European Union, with Medvedev advocating for selective collaboration amid deep-rooted suspicion and rivalry.

