Left Menu

Medvedev Labels EU as Direct Threat to Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council deputy chairman, declared the European Union a 'direct threat' to Russia, highlighting Ukraine's potential EU accession as particularly dangerous. Despite tensions, Medvedev acknowledged the importance of maintaining bilateral relationships with certain EU nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:30 IST
Medvedev Labels EU as Direct Threat to Russia
Dmitry Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a pointed statement, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, accused the European Union of posing a 'direct threat' to Russian interests, especially in light of Ukraine's potential membership in the bloc.

Medvedev emphasized that the EU has evolved into a genuine adversary for Moscow. However, he noted that ongoing cooperation between Moscow and individual EU member states remains crucial despite the broader geopolitical tensions.

This stance underscores the complex dynamics at play between Russia and the European Union, with Medvedev advocating for selective collaboration amid deep-rooted suspicion and rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025