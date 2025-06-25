Andrew Tate's Legal Turmoil Intensifies: Civil Trial Advanced

Andrew Tate, an internet personality with a reputation for provocative misogynist remarks, is facing increased legal scrutiny as a civil trial in Britain approaches. Four women have accused Tate of physical and sexual abuse between 2013 and 2015, with claims now set to be heard in court next June.

Court documents reveal harrowing allegations, including threats with a firearm and non-consensual violence. Tate, who denies the charges and claims all interactions were consensual, is not required to appear yet, but plans to defend himself in court.

The trial's advancement from 2027 to 2026 is hailed by the claimants, who express relief at the expedited timeline. Meanwhile, Tate and his brother also face a separate criminal investigation in Romania, indicating ongoing legal challenges in multiple jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)