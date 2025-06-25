Left Menu

Women Safety Protests Sweep Odisha: Students Boycott Classes in Striking Dissent

Opposition BJD's student and youth wings executed protests and class boycotts in Odisha, spotlighting the increasing crimes against women. The demonstrations targeted BJP's state administration, highlighting dissatisfaction over safety measures. BJD leaders supported the unrest, which remained peaceful across districts without reports of violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:29 IST
Members of the student and youth wings of the Opposition BJD took to the streets on Wednesday, boycotting classes and staging demonstrations to protest the increasing crimes against women, highlighted by the gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district earlier this month.

The BJD, led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, called for a statewide student strike. Protesters, holding placards and donning black badges, vociferously criticized the BJP-led state government for its perceived failure to ensure women's safety. The demonstrations spanned multiple districts including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri, among others.

No incidents of violence were reported, but the protests featured significant participation from BJD leaders like MLAs and former ministers. The leaders expressed gratitude towards the students and youth for their engagement, stressing the complete success of the strike and the urgent need to address women's safety under the current administration.

