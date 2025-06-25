Disputed Plantation Sparks Tensions on Assam-Meghalaya Border

Tensions erupted on the Assam-Meghalaya border as a mob uprooted saplings and dismantled protective wooden structures, claiming unauthorized encroachment by Assam's Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The incident, occurring in the disputed Lapangap village, drew in multiple social organizations, leading to police deployment to manage the situation.

Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh from Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills confirmed that the plantation had proceeded without notifying the local district administration. Despite efforts to organize a peace meeting, the gathering failed to manifest, prompting officials from both states, including magistrates, to defuse tensions on site.

With longstanding border disputes, both Assam and Meghalaya have previously reached partial resolutions, though some areas remain contentious. A village-level peace meeting is planned as a step toward resolving these issues amicably, ensuring calm and status quo until an agreement is reached.

