The German Football Association (DFB) has been fined just over 100,000 euros by a German court in connection to a World Cup 2006 payment scandal. The infamous payment, amounting to 6.7 million euros, has long clouded the tournament's legacy. Investigators claim the funds were misrepresented and should have been taxed differently.

The Frankfurt Regional Court ruled on Wednesday, suggesting that the DFB had correctly declared its income for 2006 but mismanaged tax deductions from 2002. Originally fined 130,000 euros, the DFB will now pay 110,000 euros following a deduction due to the protracted nature of proceedings.

In a related case, former DFB President Theo Zwanziger faced scrutiny and was penalized with a 10,000-euro fine in April. The ongoing saga began when it was alleged that the payment was intended as a slush fund to secure votes, favoring Germany's bid for the 2006 World Cup. Dubbed the "summer fairytale," the tournament was an iconic event, despite its now tarnished reputation.