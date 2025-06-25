Left Menu

Teenagers Arrested in Terror Plot: Online Radicalisation by Islamic State

Five teenagers, radicalised online by the Islamic State, have been detained by Czech authorities. Two face terror-related charges for attempting to set fire to a Brno synagogue. They promoted hate against minorities and LGBTQ+ communities and were involved in IS recruitment. Weapons were seized during raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 25-06-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Czechia

In a significant development, Czech authorities have arrested five teenagers on charges of being radicalised online by the militant Islamic State group, detaining them in connection to terror-related activities, including an attempt to set fire to a synagogue. Officials made this announcement on Wednesday.

Bretislav Brejcha, director of the Czech counterterrorism, extremism and cybercrime department, revealed that most suspects are under 18 and were detained between February and June following an international investigation that began last year. The teenagers are accused of promoting hate content against minorities, the LGBTQ+ community, and Jews, marking a troubling trend in online radicalisation.

According to Brejcha, the Czech authorities coordinated with their Austrian, British, Slovak counterparts and Europol. The case underscores the broader threat of online radicalisation capturing the vulnerable youth, a growing concern for national and international security agencies. Weapons like knives and machetes were confiscated during raids spanning Czech Republic and Austria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

