Election Commission's Crusade: Cleaning Up Electoral Rolls

The Election Commission is conducting a thorough review of electoral rolls in six Indian states, starting with Bihar, to eliminate illegal foreign migrants from voting lists. This extensive verification process aims to protect electoral integrity and is in response to the growing issue of unauthorized migrant voters.

The Election Commission is embarking on an intensive electoral roll review across six states, kickstarting with Bihar, to weed out foreign illegal migrants in a bid to safeguard the integrity of voting lists.

This move comes amid escalating concerns over unauthorized migrants influencing elections, with crackdowns reported in various states like Bangladesh and Myanmar. Assembly polls are imminent in five states, and thus, the EC aims to rectify the electoral rolls by year-end.

Special revision processes, including a door-to-door verification initiative, will scrutinize voter eligibility. The revision, mandatory given urbanization and migration trends, includes strict adherence to legal provisions, ensuring that only legitimate voters are registered.

