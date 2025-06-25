Samurai Sword Rampage: London Tragedy Unveiled

In a harrowing incident that shocked London in 2024, Marcus Arduini Monzo, armed with a samurai sword, was convicted of murdering a 14-year-old schoolboy, Daniel Anjorin.

The tragic event, which resulted in five additional injuries, unfolded within 20 minutes in the Hainault area, leaving the community reeling.

Monzo, who pleaded guilty to carrying samurai swords but denied other charges, began his attack by hitting a pedestrian with his van, later targeting multiple individuals, including two police officers.

