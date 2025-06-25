Samurai Sword Rampage: London Tragedy Unveiled
Marcus Arduini Monzo was convicted for a violent spree in London, 2024, resulting in the death of teenager Daniel Anjorin and injuries to five others. The attack involved a samurai sword and included multiple charges. Monzo began his assault by striking a pedestrian with a van.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a harrowing incident that shocked London in 2024, Marcus Arduini Monzo, armed with a samurai sword, was convicted of murdering a 14-year-old schoolboy, Daniel Anjorin.
The tragic event, which resulted in five additional injuries, unfolded within 20 minutes in the Hainault area, leaving the community reeling.
Monzo, who pleaded guilty to carrying samurai swords but denied other charges, began his attack by hitting a pedestrian with his van, later targeting multiple individuals, including two police officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From Honeymoon to Homicide: The Raja Raghuvanshi Case
Intentional Homicide Revealed: Shocking Twist in Meppadi Accident Case
Brutal Sword Rampage: Guilty Verdict for London Killer
Ex-Chief Minister Jagan Reddy Charged with Homicide After Rally Tragedy
From Honeymoon to Homicide: The Arrests in the Raghuvanshi Murder Case