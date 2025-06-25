Left Menu

Samurai Sword Rampage: London Tragedy Unveiled

Marcus Arduini Monzo was convicted for a violent spree in London, 2024, resulting in the death of teenager Daniel Anjorin and injuries to five others. The attack involved a samurai sword and included multiple charges. Monzo began his assault by striking a pedestrian with a van.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a harrowing incident that shocked London in 2024, Marcus Arduini Monzo, armed with a samurai sword, was convicted of murdering a 14-year-old schoolboy, Daniel Anjorin.

The tragic event, which resulted in five additional injuries, unfolded within 20 minutes in the Hainault area, leaving the community reeling.

Monzo, who pleaded guilty to carrying samurai swords but denied other charges, began his attack by hitting a pedestrian with his van, later targeting multiple individuals, including two police officers.

