Espionage Scandal: Azeri Tourist or Spy in Crete?
A 26-year-old Azeri man has been detained by a Greek court on charges of espionage. The man, who was visiting Crete, allegedly monitored a NATO base. Despite his claims of being a tourist, evidence, such as surveillance equipment and encryption software, suggests otherwise. The investigation is ongoing.
An Azeri man, 26, faces pre-trial detention in Greece on espionage charges linked to a NATO base on Crete. Officials, citing the Athens News Agency, said the suspect, who holds a temporary Polish residence permit, was apprehended Sunday for allegedly monitoring the strategic Souda base shared by Greece, the United States, and NATO.
Despite denying allegations and asserting he was a tourist, attending Crete with companions, police, informed by the Greek intelligence service, reported his extensive hotel stay overlooking the naval and air force base since June 18.
During the arrest, authorities seized a digital camera, USB sticks, and detected encryption software on his laptop, uncovering media evidencing a Greek Navy frigate. Investigations are probing a possible link to a British man's arrest in Cyprus amid espionage and terror suspicions, following Israel's accusations against Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
