Tax Evasion Crackdown in Assam: Arrests Shake Transport Sector

Authorities in Assam have arrested seven businessmen for allegedly evading taxes by moving goods without proper documentation. The arrested individuals, proprietors of transport and logistics businesses, are accused of violating the Assam Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. Investigation continues to uncover the full extent of their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Assam have taken decisive action by arresting seven businessmen accused of tax evasion through the improper documentation of goods. The sweeping operation, led by the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Wing, targets individuals allegedly violating state tax regulations.

These businessmen, who operate within the transport and logistics sector, reportedly shifted massive quantities of goods without mandatory documentation, breaching the Assam Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017. The inspections, carried out at key railway yards, were based on robust intelligence inputs.

The officials assert that this move aims to deter further illegal activities, emphasizing that such documentation lapses not only evade taxes but also potentially involve handling stolen property. The investigation is expected to widen as authorities delve deeper into this elaborate evasion scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

