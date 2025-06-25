Hydroponic Marijuana Seized at Mumbai Airport: A Look into Modern Smuggling

In a significant drug bust, Mumbai airport customs officials intercepted two passengers returning from Bangkok with hydroponic marijuana valued at Rs 3.47 crore. This seizure highlights ongoing issues with international drug trafficking.

The passengers, both Indian nationals, were caught with 3,474 grams of the illegally transported substance concealed in their luggage. Hydroponic marijuana, cultivated without soil, commands a high price in the illicit market, reflecting the sophistication of modern smuggling tactics.

Authorities arrested the individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and have launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the origins and potential connections of this smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)