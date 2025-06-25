Left Menu

Hydroponic Marijuana Seized at Mumbai Airport: A Look into Modern Smuggling

Customs officials at Mumbai airport arrested two individuals for smuggling hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 3.47 crore. The drug, hidden in checked baggage, originated from Bangkok. Hydroponic marijuana is grown using a soilless method. The suspects face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:58 IST
Hydroponic Marijuana Seized at Mumbai Airport: A Look into Modern Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Mumbai airport customs officials intercepted two passengers returning from Bangkok with hydroponic marijuana valued at Rs 3.47 crore. This seizure highlights ongoing issues with international drug trafficking.

The passengers, both Indian nationals, were caught with 3,474 grams of the illegally transported substance concealed in their luggage. Hydroponic marijuana, cultivated without soil, commands a high price in the illicit market, reflecting the sophistication of modern smuggling tactics.

Authorities arrested the individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and have launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the origins and potential connections of this smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025