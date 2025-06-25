Top Iranian Military Chief's Fatal Strike Spurs Calls for 'Harsh Revenge'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards command centre has announced the death of its chief, Ali Shadmani, following injuries sustained from Israeli military strikes. The Iranian state media reported the news on Wednesday.

In response to Shadmani's death, the Iranian command centre has vowed to enact 'harsh revenge,' highlighting the ongoing tension between the two nations.

Israeli armed forces confirmed Shadmani's death on June 17, describing him as Iran's wartime chief of staff and their most senior military commander.

