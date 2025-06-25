Left Menu

Top Iranian Military Chief's Fatal Strike Spurs Calls for 'Harsh Revenge'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander's death, Ali Shadmani, has sparked threats of harsh retaliation after being killed in Israeli military strikes, according to state media. The incident underscores escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Updated: 25-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:18 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards command centre has announced the death of its chief, Ali Shadmani, following injuries sustained from Israeli military strikes. The Iranian state media reported the news on Wednesday.

In response to Shadmani's death, the Iranian command centre has vowed to enact 'harsh revenge,' highlighting the ongoing tension between the two nations.

Israeli armed forces confirmed Shadmani's death on June 17, describing him as Iran's wartime chief of staff and their most senior military commander.

(With inputs from agencies.)

