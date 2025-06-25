Left Menu

Vanishing Act: Government Officials Missing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three government officials, including District Accounts Officer Naveed Zafar Khan, have gone missing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. They vanished near Hathala on Tank Road while traveling for duty. Contact with Khan's mobile is lost, leading to a police and Counter-Terrorism Department investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid growing concerns of safety, three government officials, including District Accounts Officer Naveed Zafar Khan, have mysteriously disappeared in the northwest region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The officials were last seen near the Hathala area on Tank Road, en route to their duty station in Tank district from Dera Ismail Khan. Their sudden disappearance has sparked an immediate response from local police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) units as they commence a full-scale investigation.

Fears of abduction loom large, as government officials in the southern districts are known targets for terrorist operatives. The investigation continues in hopes of locating the missing individuals and ensuring their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

