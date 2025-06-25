Dramatic Escape Attempt Leads to Shootout

In a dramatic turn of events, a man, previously arrested for alleged involvement in murder cases, was injured in a gunfire exchange with police after attempting to escape custody on Wednesday afternoon.

As he was being transported to the Sultanganj police station by a joint team of the Special Task Force and Patna Police, the accused suddenly tried to flee, revealing a pistol hidden in his clothing and firing at the officers escorting him. Responding swiftly, the officers engaged in controlled, retaliatory fire, ultimately overpowering the suspect after a brief scuffle. Both the suspect and an officer sustained injuries during the incident.

The injured individuals were promptly admitted to the nearest government hospital. Officials confirmed that their conditions are currently stable and out of danger, ensuring a swift resolution to the tense confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)