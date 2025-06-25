Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Conviction in Odisha Rape Case

A court in Odisha sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the 2018 rape of a 16-year-old girl. Convicted under the POCSO Act, Bapun Mohanta was also fined and the victim was awarded compensation. The judgment was based on witness testimonies and evidence.

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 34-year-old man for raping a girl eight years ago.

Special POCSO Court Judge Pratima Patro found Bapun Mohanta guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl, according to Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.

In addition to imprisonment, the court imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on Mohanta and directed authorities to compensate the victim with Rs 5 lakh. The incident took place on June 16, 2018, when Mohanta kidnapped the girl, holding her for four days and repeatedly assaulting her. An FIR led to his arrest and conviction following a case built on 16 witness statements and medical evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

