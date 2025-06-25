Tension Erupts Over Plantation on Assam-Meghalaya Border

Tension escalated on the Assam-Meghalaya border after a mob dismantled structures protecting a plantation, prompting police intervention. Tear gas and rubber bullets were utilized to disperse villagers clashing over disputed land in Lapangap village.

The conflict revolves around a plantation drive by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, opposed by Meghalaya villagers who allege encroachment. Both Assam and Meghalaya authorities have deployed police forces to maintain order and are organizing peace talks to settle the disagreement.

This incident underscores a complex border dispute dating back decades, with a recent attempt at resolution through an agreement in 2022. Authorities continue to navigate this sensitive issue in hopes of preventing future altercations.

