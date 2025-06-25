Left Menu

Tension Erupts Over Plantation on Assam-Meghalaya Border

A conflict erupted between villagers from Assam and Meghalaya over a plantation drive on disputed land. The Assam Police intervened, using tear gas and rubber bullets to control the situation. Authorities from both states are working towards a resolution. The ongoing border dispute dates back to longstanding territorial issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated on the Assam-Meghalaya border after a mob dismantled structures protecting a plantation, prompting police intervention. Tear gas and rubber bullets were utilized to disperse villagers clashing over disputed land in Lapangap village.

The conflict revolves around a plantation drive by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, opposed by Meghalaya villagers who allege encroachment. Both Assam and Meghalaya authorities have deployed police forces to maintain order and are organizing peace talks to settle the disagreement.

This incident underscores a complex border dispute dating back decades, with a recent attempt at resolution through an agreement in 2022. Authorities continue to navigate this sensitive issue in hopes of preventing future altercations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

