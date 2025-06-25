Left Menu

Tamil Parties Press for Accountability During UN Rights Chief's Visit

Tamil political parties in Sri Lanka have addressed a joint letter to UN rights chief Volker Turk, emphasizing the necessity of genuine accountability and reconciliation efforts in the nation. The letter expressed concerns over past unaddressed war crimes and urged the UN to implement effective accountability mechanisms.

In a bid to spotlight issues of accountability, Tamil political factions in Sri Lanka have penned a collective letter to Volker Turk, the visiting UN rights chief. The correspondence underscores the urgency of establishing genuine reconciliation and addresses concerns over the lack of progress on accountability for wartime crimes over the last 16 years.

Stakeholders are wary that Turk's visit may only serve to bolster the Sri Lankan government's image, potentially undermining efforts by the UN Human Rights Council to address war-related crimes. The UNHRC has been persistent about setting up international prosecution mechanisms following successive resolutions demanding action.

This visit is notable as it marks the first by a human rights chief in nearly a decade. Turk's trip continues the UNHRC's ongoing engagement following the conflict's end in 2009, a conclusion that drew UN scrutiny under then-Secretary-General Ban ki Moon.

