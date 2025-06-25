Iran's Internal Crackdown: Security Tightens Amidst Israel Conflict
Following a series of Israeli airstrikes, Iran has shifted focus from its external ceasefire to an internal security crackdown marked by mass arrests and military deployments, especially in the volatile Kurdish region. Despite hopes for an uprising, significant protests have yet to materialize.
Iranian authorities are shifting their focus from a ceasefire with Israel to an intensified internal security crackdown, involving mass arrests, executions, and increased military presence, particularly in the tumultuous Kurdish region. This escalation follows Israel's airstrikes that began on June 13, targeting Revolutionary Guards, internal security forces, and nuclear sites.
Despite hopes among Israeli officials and exiled opposition groups for a mass uprising against the Islamic Republic, significant protests have yet to emerge. However, Iranian officials are concerned about potential unrest, especially in Kurdish areas, prompting Revolutionary Guard and Basij paramilitary units to be put on high alert.
Activists within Iran are adopting a cautious approach due to fears of the regime's punitive response. Human rights organizations report over 700 political arrests and executions of accused spies since the Israeli strikes began, with additional military deployments to prevent potential infiltrations from neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- security
- crackdown
- Kurdish
- arrests
- executions
- Revolutionary Guards
- opposition
- protests
ALSO READ
National Guard troops are now protecting ICE agents as they make arrests in LA, reports AP.
Escalation and Tension: National Guard's New Role in LA Immigration Arrests
Violence Erupts in Manipur Over Arambai Tenggol Arrests
Delhi Crime Chronicles: Arrests Made in Hit-and-Run and Brutal Stabbing Cases
Tensions Flare in Ballymena: Arrests and Riots