Iran's Internal Crackdown: Security Tightens Amidst Israel Conflict

Iranian authorities are shifting their focus from a ceasefire with Israel to an intensified internal security crackdown, involving mass arrests, executions, and increased military presence, particularly in the tumultuous Kurdish region. This escalation follows Israel's airstrikes that began on June 13, targeting Revolutionary Guards, internal security forces, and nuclear sites.

Despite hopes among Israeli officials and exiled opposition groups for a mass uprising against the Islamic Republic, significant protests have yet to emerge. However, Iranian officials are concerned about potential unrest, especially in Kurdish areas, prompting Revolutionary Guard and Basij paramilitary units to be put on high alert.

Activists within Iran are adopting a cautious approach due to fears of the regime's punitive response. Human rights organizations report over 700 political arrests and executions of accused spies since the Israeli strikes began, with additional military deployments to prevent potential infiltrations from neighboring countries.

