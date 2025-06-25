Left Menu

Iran's Internal Crackdown: Security Tightens Amidst Israel Conflict

Following a series of Israeli airstrikes, Iran has shifted focus from its external ceasefire to an internal security crackdown marked by mass arrests and military deployments, especially in the volatile Kurdish region. Despite hopes for an uprising, significant protests have yet to materialize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:54 IST
Iran's Internal Crackdown: Security Tightens Amidst Israel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian authorities are shifting their focus from a ceasefire with Israel to an intensified internal security crackdown, involving mass arrests, executions, and increased military presence, particularly in the tumultuous Kurdish region. This escalation follows Israel's airstrikes that began on June 13, targeting Revolutionary Guards, internal security forces, and nuclear sites.

Despite hopes among Israeli officials and exiled opposition groups for a mass uprising against the Islamic Republic, significant protests have yet to emerge. However, Iranian officials are concerned about potential unrest, especially in Kurdish areas, prompting Revolutionary Guard and Basij paramilitary units to be put on high alert.

Activists within Iran are adopting a cautious approach due to fears of the regime's punitive response. Human rights organizations report over 700 political arrests and executions of accused spies since the Israeli strikes began, with additional military deployments to prevent potential infiltrations from neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025