Anti-Corruption Forum Steps Up Border and Immigration Oversight in SA

The Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) has doubled down on its mission to root out corruption within South Africa’s border control and immigration systems. Launched officially on 25 March 2025, the forum plays a pivotal role in uniting law enforcement, civil society, business, and government stakeholders to combat systemic corruption and illicit practices threatening the integrity of the nation’s borders.

Chaired by Advocate Andy Mothibi, the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the BMIACF recently held its quarterly meeting to assess the progress of its investigative and preventative strategies. Among the high-level attendees were Michael Masiapato, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), officials from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks.

Investigations into Irregular Permits and Visas

A major focal point of the meeting was reviewing updates on investigations into fraudulent and corrupt practices linked to the issuance of a range of permits and visas. These included:

Permanent residence permits

Corporate and business visas

Critical and exceptional skills work visas

Study visas

Retired persons' visas

General work visas

Citizenship by naturalisation

Findings from these investigations revealed concerning levels of irregularities, including permits issued under false pretences and in exchange for bribes. The forum endorsed recommendations to revoke all visas awarded irregularly and to begin deportation procedures for individuals found to have violated immigration laws.

Furthermore, criminal referrals were submitted to the NPA for the prosecution of implicated individuals, reinforcing the forum's zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

Tackling TRN Fraud and Abuse

The forum also addressed the widespread abuse of Traffic Register Numbers (TRNs), which are meant to provide identification for individuals not yet issued with a South African ID number. The SIU’s Proclamation 191 of 2024 highlighted how TRNs were being fraudulently issued, particularly to undocumented immigrants, creating a shadow layer of unofficial and unchecked identities.

“This level of exploitation of administrative loopholes undermines national security,” the forum stated. In response, it resolved to intensify investigations into TRN fraud, working with relevant departments to close policy gaps and prevent further misuse.

Biosecurity Risks and Border Surveillance

Another emerging issue raised by the forum was the threat of foot and mouth disease, particularly in light of increased illegal livestock movement through porous border points. Delegates agreed on the need to strengthen border biosecurity checks and improve surveillance to prevent the entry of contaminated animal products that could devastate local agriculture.

“This is not only a corruption issue but a national health and economic risk,” one official noted.

Community Engagement and Whistleblower Campaigns

In addition to enforcement efforts, the BMIACF has prioritised awareness and community involvement. On 16 April 2025, a large-scale corruption prevention campaign was launched at the Lebombo Border Post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga. Under the theme “If You See Something, Say Something,” the initiative encouraged border officials, logistics personnel, and community members to report any corrupt activities.

The forum highlighted the positive reception of the campaign and announced that similar outreach and education programmes would be rolled out at other key border posts in the months ahead. These efforts are designed to create a culture of transparency and encourage whistleblowing through safe and confidential channels.

Strategic Risk Assessments at Border Posts

Looking forward, the forum will implement targeted corruption risk assessments at major ports of entry. These assessments aim to identify vulnerabilities in operational systems, staffing, and internal controls, allowing authorities to deploy tailored interventions where needed most.

Advocate Mothibi stressed the importance of multi-agency collaboration, stating, “The BMIACF’s coordinated efforts are essential in defending South Africa’s borders from criminal exploitation. By sharing information, consolidating investigations, and acting decisively, we can uphold the rule of law and restore public trust in the immigration process.”

Continued Oversight and Transparency

The BMIACF will maintain its commitment to transparency and regular accountability, with quarterly meetings scheduled and progress reports set to be shared with oversight bodies and, where appropriate, with the public.

With corruption in immigration and border systems posing a complex threat to governance, security, and economic stability, the forum’s proactive approach reflects a critical shift toward integrated national resilience. Stakeholders reaffirmed their collective resolve to ensure that South Africa’s borders are secure, lawful, and resistant to the corrosive effects of corruption.