Tragedy Strikes Again: Alleged Gang Rape in Mayurbhanj

A distressing incident has unfolded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where a woman was allegedly raped by three individuals, according to local police. The crime was reported to have taken place at a Dhaba located within the Karanjia police station's jurisdiction.

The victim, who was returning to her maternal uncle's residence after meeting a friend, was offered a ride by two motorcyclists. These men reportedly diverted her to an isolated location, where a third accomplice joined them, leading to the heinous crime.

In the aftermath, one accused has been arrested, while authorities continue their search for the remaining two suspects. This incident follows closely on the heels of a similar crime against a college student at the Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district, intensifying concerns about women's safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)