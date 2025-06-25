Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Alleged Gang Rape in Mayurbhanj

In Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a woman has been allegedly raped by three individuals. The incident occurred at a Dhaba under Karanjia police jurisdiction. One suspect has been apprehended, while two others remain at large. An investigation is ongoing, with police efforts focused on capturing the remaining suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Alleged Gang Rape in Mayurbhanj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident has unfolded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where a woman was allegedly raped by three individuals, according to local police. The crime was reported to have taken place at a Dhaba located within the Karanjia police station's jurisdiction.

The victim, who was returning to her maternal uncle's residence after meeting a friend, was offered a ride by two motorcyclists. These men reportedly diverted her to an isolated location, where a third accomplice joined them, leading to the heinous crime.

In the aftermath, one accused has been arrested, while authorities continue their search for the remaining two suspects. This incident follows closely on the heels of a similar crime against a college student at the Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district, intensifying concerns about women's safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025