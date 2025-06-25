Tragic Toll: Fatalities in Kenyan Protests

Amid a wave of anti-government protests in Kenya, 16 people have tragically lost their lives, reported Amnesty International's local branch. The majority of these fatalities were attributed to police actions, underscoring the volatile nature of the demonstrations.

Amnesty Kenya's executive director, Irungu Houghton, shared verified figures, confirmed by the watchdog in collaboration with the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. The protests' escalation into violence highlights ongoing tensions affecting the country.

Among the deceased, at least five individuals were fatally shot. This human rights concern emphasizes the critical need for dialogue and restraint from all parties involved.

