Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Fatalities in Kenyan Protests

Sixteen people were killed during anti-government protests in Kenya, mostly by police. This was confirmed by Amnesty International's local branch and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. At least five victims suffered gunshot fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:45 IST
Tragic Toll: Fatalities in Kenyan Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Amid a wave of anti-government protests in Kenya, 16 people have tragically lost their lives, reported Amnesty International's local branch. The majority of these fatalities were attributed to police actions, underscoring the volatile nature of the demonstrations.

Amnesty Kenya's executive director, Irungu Houghton, shared verified figures, confirmed by the watchdog in collaboration with the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. The protests' escalation into violence highlights ongoing tensions affecting the country.

Among the deceased, at least five individuals were fatally shot. This human rights concern emphasizes the critical need for dialogue and restraint from all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025