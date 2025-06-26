Mossad's Crucial Role in Foiling Iranian Ambitions
Mossad's chief, David Barnea, commended his agents' participation in disrupting Iran's weapons systems, highlighting collaboration with the CIA. Mossad's efforts, spanning years, culminated in a 12-day counter-operation targeting Iran's nuclear arsenal, significantly delaying its progression. Israeli military leadership lauded the mission's success, marking a substantial setback for Tehran.
Mossad spy chief David Barnea lauded his agents for their efforts in Israel's operation targeting Iran, extending thanks to America's CIA, and promising continued vigilance. Speaking on Wednesday, Barnea emphasized the importance of monitoring Iranian projects closely: "We will remain vigilant, keeping a close eye on all the projects in Iran, which we know of, in the deepest way. We will be there as we have been until now."
According to an Israeli security source, Israel deployed Mossad operatives to Iran to dismantle weapons systems, as revealed to Reuters on June 13 at the start of a 12-day airstrike campaign targeting Iran's nuclear and military sites. This operation concluded recently with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Barnea acknowledged the vital support from the CIA, stating, "I want to express appreciation and recognition of our main partner – the CIA – for the joint activities," highlighting the CIA's role in enabling the mission.
The June 13 Reuters report's Israeli security source indicated that the success of the airstrikes relied on years of intelligence work by Israel's military and Mossad, which resulted in the elimination of commanders and nuclear scientists in Iran. Israeli military Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, declared on Wednesday night, "The Iranian nuclear program has suffered a harsh, broad and deep blow and has been set back years."
(With inputs from agencies.)
