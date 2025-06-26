Social Boycotts and Custodial Deaths Raise Alarms for NHRC

In Rayagada district of Odisha, a woman's family reportedly faced a social boycott after she married a man from a different caste. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Odisha government seeking a detailed report within two weeks, citing human rights violations.

Separately, a 17-year-old boy died from injuries inflicted by fellow inmates at a juvenile home in Delhi. The NHRC has requested a report from Delhi authorities, including inquest and postmortem details, to investigate the alleged assault that led to his death.

The NHRC also addressed the deaths of three prisoners in Varanasi jails, which reportedly occurred due to illness and a heart attack. Notices have been sent to the director general of prisons and the police commissioner for an explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)