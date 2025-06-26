Left Menu

Social Boycotts and Custodial Deaths Raise Alarms for NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued several notices related to human rights violations. These include a social boycott in Odisha due to an intercaste marriage, a juvenile's death in Delhi, and custodial deaths in Varanasi. Reports are being awaited from relevant authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:12 IST
Social Boycotts and Custodial Deaths Raise Alarms for NHRC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rayagada district of Odisha, a woman's family reportedly faced a social boycott after she married a man from a different caste. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Odisha government seeking a detailed report within two weeks, citing human rights violations.

Separately, a 17-year-old boy died from injuries inflicted by fellow inmates at a juvenile home in Delhi. The NHRC has requested a report from Delhi authorities, including inquest and postmortem details, to investigate the alleged assault that led to his death.

The NHRC also addressed the deaths of three prisoners in Varanasi jails, which reportedly occurred due to illness and a heart attack. Notices have been sent to the director general of prisons and the police commissioner for an explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025