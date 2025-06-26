Fugitive's 40-Year Evasion Ends with Arrest in Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday concluded a decades-long chase by arresting Satish Kumar Anand, a fugitive wanted in connection with a bank fraud case dating back to 1977. Anand had managed to evade authorities for more than 40 years.

According to officials, Anand and Ashok Kumar, the owner of Ashok Trading, were initially convicted in 1985 for defrauding the Bank of India out of Rs 5.69 lakh. The fraudulent activity stemmed from the misuse of a loan secured with fake receipts and bills, reportedly backed by the branch manager at the time, who was later acquitted.

After the conviction, Anand escaped and lived under the radar, frequently changing addresses in New Delhi and Hapur. His arrest came after the CBI traced a mobile number registered to his son, leading to his location in Delhi's Rohini area. As of now, Anand has been taken to Uttarakhand for a court appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)