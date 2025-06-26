Fugitive's 40-Year Evasion Ends with Arrest in Bank Fraud Case
The CBI arrested Satish Kumar Anand, who had evaded capture for over 40 years after being convicted of bank fraud in 1985. Anand secured a fraudulent loan from the Bank of India and absconded after his conviction. He was apprehended in Delhi and is now in judicial custody.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday concluded a decades-long chase by arresting Satish Kumar Anand, a fugitive wanted in connection with a bank fraud case dating back to 1977. Anand had managed to evade authorities for more than 40 years.
According to officials, Anand and Ashok Kumar, the owner of Ashok Trading, were initially convicted in 1985 for defrauding the Bank of India out of Rs 5.69 lakh. The fraudulent activity stemmed from the misuse of a loan secured with fake receipts and bills, reportedly backed by the branch manager at the time, who was later acquitted.
After the conviction, Anand escaped and lived under the radar, frequently changing addresses in New Delhi and Hapur. His arrest came after the CBI traced a mobile number registered to his son, leading to his location in Delhi's Rohini area. As of now, Anand has been taken to Uttarakhand for a court appearance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
