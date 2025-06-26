Courageous Stand: A Student's Fight for Her Rights

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) took legal action on behalf of a 14-year-old student, Danielle Khalaf, who accuses her teacher of public humiliation over her choice to stay seated during the Pledge of Allegiance, as a protest against US support of Israel's conflict in Gaza.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred over three days in January, with the teacher allegedly telling Danielle, 'Since you live in this country and enjoy its freedom, if you don't like it, you should go back to your country.' Danielle, of Palestinian descent, claims this experience was deeply traumatic.

The lawsuit, which seeks financial compensation, argues that Danielle's First Amendment rights were violated, causing emotional and social distress. "Discrimination in any form is not tolerated by Plymouth-Canton Community Schools," said the school's district when questioned, adding that they had already taken 'appropriate action' regarding the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)