Courageous Stand: A Student's Fight for Her Rights

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit for a 14-year-old student, Danielle Khalaf, who was allegedly humiliated by her teacher for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance in protest of US policy in Gaza. The lawsuit claims her First Amendment rights were violated and seeks financial compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 26-06-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 01:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) took legal action on behalf of a 14-year-old student, Danielle Khalaf, who accuses her teacher of public humiliation over her choice to stay seated during the Pledge of Allegiance, as a protest against US support of Israel's conflict in Gaza.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred over three days in January, with the teacher allegedly telling Danielle, 'Since you live in this country and enjoy its freedom, if you don't like it, you should go back to your country.' Danielle, of Palestinian descent, claims this experience was deeply traumatic.

The lawsuit, which seeks financial compensation, argues that Danielle's First Amendment rights were violated, causing emotional and social distress. "Discrimination in any form is not tolerated by Plymouth-Canton Community Schools," said the school's district when questioned, adding that they had already taken 'appropriate action' regarding the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

