Former Venezuelan Intelligence Chief Admits to Narcoterrorism
Hugo Carvajal, former Venezuelan military intelligence director, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and narcoterrorism in the U.S. He faces life imprisonment for leading a cartel in partnership with FARC to distribute cocaine to the U.S. Carvajal was extradited from Spain after a decade-long effort.
In a significant legal development, former Venezuelan military intelligence director Hugo Carvajal admitted guilt in a U.S. federal court over drug trafficking and narcoterrorism charges. The U.S. Justice Department confirmed the plea, marking a pivotal moment in combating international narcotics operations.
Carvajal, who wielded substantial influence within the Venezuelan government, faced four criminal counts, including narcoterrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine. The charges, stemming from his alleged leadership role in a cartel, came with a potential life sentence. Interim U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton highlighted the grave implications, pointing to a network of foreign officials conspiring to inundate the U.S. with lethal drugs.
Prosecutors presented claims that Carvajal and other Venezuelan officials collaborated with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in cocaine distribution. A close ally of late President Hugo Chavez, Carvajal played a crucial role during Chavez's tenure and was extradited from Spain after a protracted campaign by U.S. authorities. His sentencing is set for this October.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Temporarily Halts Deportation Challenge for Venezuelans
Uruguay Edges Closer to 2026 World Cup with Crucial Win Over Venezuela
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC
U.S. Detention of Venezuelan Activist Sparks International Outcry
High Stakes in Citgo Auction: Venezuela's Debt, U.S. Courts, and Billion-Dollar Bids Collide