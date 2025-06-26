Former Venezuelan Intelligence Chief Admits to Narcoterrorism

In a significant legal development, former Venezuelan military intelligence director Hugo Carvajal admitted guilt in a U.S. federal court over drug trafficking and narcoterrorism charges. The U.S. Justice Department confirmed the plea, marking a pivotal moment in combating international narcotics operations.

Carvajal, who wielded substantial influence within the Venezuelan government, faced four criminal counts, including narcoterrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine. The charges, stemming from his alleged leadership role in a cartel, came with a potential life sentence. Interim U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton highlighted the grave implications, pointing to a network of foreign officials conspiring to inundate the U.S. with lethal drugs.

Prosecutors presented claims that Carvajal and other Venezuelan officials collaborated with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in cocaine distribution. A close ally of late President Hugo Chavez, Carvajal played a crucial role during Chavez's tenure and was extradited from Spain after a protracted campaign by U.S. authorities. His sentencing is set for this October.

