U.S. Strikes and Diplomatic Moves Reshape Iran-Israel Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to seek a commitment from Iran to halt its nuclear ambitions during upcoming talks while crediting recent U.S. strikes for quelling the conflict with Israel. Trump praised the impact of the strikes, characterizing the military action as a decisive blow against Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Despite assertions that the nuclear program suffered only temporary setbacks, the U.S. and Israeli agencies indicated significant damage to key Iranian facilities. Both nations suggest that Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons might have been delayed significantly, though details and exact assessments remain speculative.

Amidst these tensions, Trump remains optimistic about diplomatic resolutions, signaling potential agreements with Iran. While stressing military deterrence, Trump emphasized a diplomatic path, suggesting an opportunity for new relations. Talks are anticipated, with outcomes impacting future Middle East dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)