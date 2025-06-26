Harvard Scientist Faces New Charges in Smuggling Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, a Russian-born scientist affiliated with Harvard University finds herself at the center of legal turmoil. On Wednesday, Harvard researcher Kseniia Petrova was hit with new charges, escalating a case that has drawn international attention.

Petrova, initially charged with smuggling frog embryos, now faces additional allegations of concealing material facts and making false statements, according to Boston federal prosecutors. Her legal challenges intensified despite securing bail just days ago, attributing the situation to the U.S. administration's strict immigration policies.

At the heart of the indictment is an incident at Boston airport where U.S. customs officials discovered undeclared biological materials in Petrova's luggage. Her lawyer remains silent as immigration officials gear up for deportation proceedings, a move Petrova fears due to her dissent against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

