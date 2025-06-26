Left Menu

Harvard Scientist Faces New Charges in Smuggling Controversy

Russian-born Harvard scientist Kseniia Petrova faces additional charges for smuggling frog embryos into the U.S., including concealment of a material fact and making a false statement, following her release from custody. Accusations align with U.S. hardline immigration practices, while Petrova cites research purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 05:39 IST
Harvard Scientist Faces New Charges in Smuggling Controversy
scientist

In a surprising turn of events, a Russian-born scientist affiliated with Harvard University finds herself at the center of legal turmoil. On Wednesday, Harvard researcher Kseniia Petrova was hit with new charges, escalating a case that has drawn international attention.

Petrova, initially charged with smuggling frog embryos, now faces additional allegations of concealing material facts and making false statements, according to Boston federal prosecutors. Her legal challenges intensified despite securing bail just days ago, attributing the situation to the U.S. administration's strict immigration policies.

At the heart of the indictment is an incident at Boston airport where U.S. customs officials discovered undeclared biological materials in Petrova's luggage. Her lawyer remains silent as immigration officials gear up for deportation proceedings, a move Petrova fears due to her dissent against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025