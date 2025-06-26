Harvard Scientist Faces New Charges in Smuggling Controversy
Russian-born Harvard scientist Kseniia Petrova faces additional charges for smuggling frog embryos into the U.S., including concealment of a material fact and making a false statement, following her release from custody. Accusations align with U.S. hardline immigration practices, while Petrova cites research purposes.
In a surprising turn of events, a Russian-born scientist affiliated with Harvard University finds herself at the center of legal turmoil. On Wednesday, Harvard researcher Kseniia Petrova was hit with new charges, escalating a case that has drawn international attention.
Petrova, initially charged with smuggling frog embryos, now faces additional allegations of concealing material facts and making false statements, according to Boston federal prosecutors. Her legal challenges intensified despite securing bail just days ago, attributing the situation to the U.S. administration's strict immigration policies.
At the heart of the indictment is an incident at Boston airport where U.S. customs officials discovered undeclared biological materials in Petrova's luggage. Her lawyer remains silent as immigration officials gear up for deportation proceedings, a move Petrova fears due to her dissent against Russia's actions in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Overnight Drone Defense: A Tactical Triumph
Spy Games: Poland Charges Citizen for Alleged Russian Espionage
Major Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap: Humanitarian Efforts Amid Tensions
Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Drone Attack Sparks Chaos and Resilience
Finnish Skies in Turmoil: Suspected Airspace Violation by Russia