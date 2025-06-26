Teen Confesses to Fatal Shooting in Meerut
A 17-year-old in Meerut has been apprehended in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old named Harsh. Investigations revealed the minor was known to Harsh and allegedly shot him accidentally. The shooting occurred during a planned setup to implicate another family in the village.
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old suspect has been detained by police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man, Harsh. Authorities have recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol and the victim's mobile phone, allegedly used during the crime.
Harsh's body was discovered on June 25 in the Amheda Adipur forest, prompting police to initiate an investigation. Evidence analysis, including crime scene examination, call records, and CCTV footage, pointed to a minor, known to the victim, as the alleged perpetrator.
During questioning, the minor confessed that Harsh had invited him to the forest to carry out a plan to frame another family in the village. The duo reportedly consumed alcohol before Harsh intended for the minor to shoot him. However, the minor unintentionally shot Harsh in the chest, resulting in his immediate death. The suspect, a minor, will face proceedings in a Juvenile Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- teen
- shooting
- murder
- police
- investigation
- pistol
- Harsh
- minor
- confession
ALSO READ
Punjab Police and Hartek Foundation Unite for Youth Empowerment
High Court Condemns Police Apathy in Abduction Cases
Police Officer Faces Corruption Charges in Navi Mumbai
Indore woman, aides arrested for her husband's murder during honeymoon in Meghalaya produced before Shillong court: Police.
Stampede at Chinnaswamy: Inside the Bengaluru Tragedy Investigation