Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Maharashtra: Police Naik Arrested

In Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, a dramatic unveiling of corruption has ensnared a female police officer, accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000. The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) disclosed the arrest, revealing persistent malfeasance in law enforcement ranks.

The female officer, stationed at Dharashiv rural police station, purportedly sought the sum on behalf of her superior, an inspector tied to the case. The inspector himself, incapacitated and hospitalized, awaits legal action upon recovery.

Following a strategic operation by the ACB, the officer was apprehended as she received the illicit payment near a local government facility. The case further extends with the seizure of mobile evidence, implicating both the police naik and her superior under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

