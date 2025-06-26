Amnesty International Accuses Cambodia of Ignoring Cybercrime Gang Abuses
Amnesty International blames Cambodia for ignoring human rights abuses by cybercrime groups that traffick people into scam compounds. Despite efforts to tackle the issue, many sites remain active, generating over $12.5 billion annually. Children are among the victims, with abuses including forced labor and physical punishment.
An explosive report from Amnesty International accuses the Cambodian government of turning a blind eye to widespread abuses perpetrated by cybercrime syndicates. These groups have ensnared countless victims from around the globe, forcing them into labor at scam centers.
The human rights organization identified a network of these operations, which are tightly controlled and heavily guarded, often using trafficked individuals as unwitting accomplices in fraudulent schemes. While some centers have been shut down, the government's overall response has been criticized as ineffective.
With billions at stake and allegations of state complicity, tensions have mounted between Cambodia and neighboring countries. The illicit industry continues to thrive, victimizing even children, according to Amnesty's findings, and necessitating immediate international intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guatemalan Workers Win Landmark Trafficking Case in Michigan
International Drug Trafficking Ring Busted in Bengaluru
Ye Supports Diddy in High-Profile Sex Trafficking Trial
Ye Supports Diddy Amid Sex Trafficking Trial Drama
UK Launches National Inquiry into Historic Child Sexual Exploitation Failures